WESTERNPORT - Mountain Laurel Medical Center was glad to host another food giveaway in Westernport this past Friday.

Over 260 vehicles passed through. Twelve thousand pounds of food was distributed, including fresh veggies, fruits, milk, and other items. This does not include the 240 bags of food distributed by the center’s partners, the Tri-Towns Food Pantry.

Also, community partners from across the region were able to pass out valuable information during the giveaway.

"We can't thank Allegany Radio enough for helping to promote the event. Thanks to all the volunteers who made the event run smoothly,” said Jonathan Dayton, marketing and communications coordinator for Mountain Laurel.



