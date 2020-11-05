CUMBERLAND - As a result of increased health metrics related to COVID-19 in the county, Allegany County Public Schools is cancelling all in-person extra-curricular activities and athletics events and practices effective Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, beginning with afternoon activities.

This decision was made in collaboration with the Allegany County Health Department and school system staff after reviewing recent health data.

Coaches and advisors will be in contact with students if they opt to conduct their activities in a virtual format.

Community health metrics will continue to be monitored to determine when ACPS can resume in-person extra curricular activities and athletic practices and events.

