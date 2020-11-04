KEYSER - Mineral County voters gave their overwhelming support to all three levies on Tuesday's ballot for the general election.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Mineral County voters gave their overwhelming support to all three levies on Tuesday’s ballot for the general election.

The school levy, which raises approximately $7.7 million for the county school system, including text books, instructional supplies, transportation and building maintenance, received 8,868 votes for renewal and only 2,720 votes against in the unofficial results tallied by approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire levy raises approximately $645,000, which is distributed among the county’s volunteer fire companies. It was approved by a vote of 9,310 for and 2,064 against, and the ambulance levy, which raises approximately $255,000 for the county’s EMS companies, was passed by a vote of 9,313 for and 2,175 against.

In the county’s only contested race on the ballot, Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz, who had won the Republican nomination in June’s primary election and had no Democratic opponent, handily defeated write-in candidate Jon Baniak with a vote of 10,480 to 740.

All results are unofficial until the canvass. In addition, county clerk Lauraen Ellifritz said there are a lot of provisional ballots to be examined for validity. If they are determined to be valid, they can be added in to the county’s totals.