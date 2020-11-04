KEYSER - Mineral County went “red” on the West Virginia DHHR County Alert System map this morning and as a result all schools will move to virtual instruction only for the remainder of the week.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Mineral County went “red” on the West Virginia DHHR County Alert System map this morning and as a result all schools will move to virtual instruction only for the remainder of the week.

All sports and extracurricular activities will be suspended.

The announcement of course comes two days before the annual Mineral Bowl matchup between Keyser and Frankfort, and an announcement is expected on that later in the day.

According to superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft, Mineral County will remain operating in red status until the West Virginia Department of Education releases its map at 10 a.m. on Saturday. That map determines how county school systems are to operate for the next week.

Mineral County is currently at 58 positive COVID-19 cases and rising.

“This is the post we were hoping that we would never have to make,” Mineral County Health Department administrator A.Jay Root said via the health department’s announcement on Facebook.

“Mineral County continues to trend in the wrong direction,” he said. “We are asking for you to please wear masks, social distance and avoid group gatherings.”







