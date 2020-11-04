Probably not a minute goes by that we are not thinking of COVID-19. It has had a monumental impact on all of us: young, old, rich, poor. It does not matter - we are all affected by this pandemic.

As soon as we turn on the television, the radio, or read the newspaper, we are constantly reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are told to wear a mask, don’t wear a mask, stand six feet apart, stay away from crowds, don’t go to the beach, etc.

So, the questions remain: How do we cope with this monster? How do we keep this atrocity at bay? What

choices as human beings do we have?

Fortunately, in my mind, we have choices. Be sensible, not political. Try to adjust your life to work through your anguish and frustration for now, and learn to cope with the problems at hand.

Put some enjoyment in your life. Follow the rules. Eat some meals out (safely), watch television, read your Bible, and, most of all, be positive. Things are going to get better. We are heading in the right direction.

Keep your distance, but start talking to your neighbors. As the saying goes, “Love thy neighbor.” Stay as healthy as you can. Take your medicine. Eat the right foods. It is fun to go grocery shopping and to cook different meals. If you don’t feel comfortable going to the market, there are pick-up and (in some areas) delivery options available. This is the same with restaurants: if you don’t feel comfortable going into restaurants, there are take-out and delivery options available.

To sum up my position, we must learn to live now with a different set of rules. On one hand, it is not what we want to live by; however, on the other hand, if we must, we can change our lifestyle for now.

After all, we are Americans and we can make these life-saving changes for now, knowing that it will not be forever.

David Shapiro

Keyser



David Shapiro has been writing articles for the News Tribune while recuperating from COVID-19. He returned home to Keyser after convalescing in the Belair Health and Rehab Center in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, and Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser.