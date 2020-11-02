KEYSER - Regular on-campus surveillance COVID testing, along with self-reported positive cases from external testing, indicates an increase in positive cases on the WVU Potomac State College campus.

For the News Tribune

As of Sunday, Nov. 1, a total of 18 positive cases have been reported for the campus, with 15 positive tests for students and three among faculty and staff.

Of the 15 positive student cases, three are isolating on campus, with the other 12 students isolating at their homes.

An additional 40 students are quarantined due to exposure to the positive cases. Fourteen students are quarantined in on-campus housing and the others are quarantined in their homes. Most students who are in isolation or quarantine on campus are being housed in Davis Hall, a residence hall that is not being utilized by any other students.

Most of the current active cases are associated with members of one of the college’s athletic teams. In response, the athletic facilities, including the Recreation Center at the J. Edward Kelley Complex, are closed currently and athletic practices are suspended.

On Oct. 14, the college began weekly surveillance testing of 10 percent of students and staff using saliva-based PCR tests. In the most recent three days of on-campus testing, 180 students and employees were tested with five positives reported, resulting in a weekly positivity rate of 2.8%. This testing is funded through the federal CARES Act and allocated to institutions across the state by Governor Jim Justice.

Some positive cases have been self-reported based on off-campus testing.

Prior to Oct. 24, five members of the Potomac State campus community – four students and one employee -- had tested positive for COVID-19 since classes began in August. Daily and cumulative COVID-19 test results for students and employees on the Potomac State campus are updated by 2 p.m. each weekday.

According to the revised campus calendar for the fall 2020 semester adopted this past summer, students are expected to continue in in-person classes through Tuesday, Nov. 24, before resuming classes following Thanksgiving in an online format for a week of review followed by finals.

The spring 2021 semester is expected to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Everyone is being asked to continue to do their part in order to keep the PSC campus community safe. Wear a mask any time you are in public spaces, wash your hands frequently, practice social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings. Continue to complete the daily wellness check and stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms.

“We send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to those students, faculty and staff who have tested positive. I’m proud of the way that our campus has rallied to fight this virus. We are all in this together, and together we will do our part to keep our campus safe,” said campus president Jennifer Orlikoff.





