MARTINSBURG – Davaun Alonzo Ambush, of Keyser, has admitted to a drug charge in federal court.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said Ambush, 25, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.” Ambush admitted to having “crack” cocaine in January 2020 in Mineral County.

He faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police and the Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.








