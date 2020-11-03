KEYSER - When Mineral County voters go to the polls Tuesday, they will find three separate levies on the ballot in addition to the county, state and national candidates.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

The Mineral County Board of Education has renewal of its levy on the ticket, and the Mineral County Commission has placed renewal of the county’s fire and ambulance levies up for vote as well.

The education levy raises approximately $7.7 million for the county school system, with the funds being used for a number of things, including textbooks, instructional supplies, technology, transportation, maintenance of school buildings and grounds.

It is also used to support salaries for those staff members who serve as extracurricular sponsors, athletic coaches, band directors and staff, and service personnel.

In addition, the money enables the county school system to provide monetary support to several organizations who work in partnership with the county school system, including the Mineral County Health Department, Mineral County Library System, Mineral County Sheriff’s Department, WVU Extension Service, Highland Arts Unlimited and Camp Minco.

Superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft reminded voters over the weekend via Twitter that a vote for the levy is simply a vote to continue a levy that’s been in existence since the 1950s, and does not include any new or additional taxes.

Likewise with the county’s fire and ambulance levies, which provide needed funds to continue to operate the county’s volunteer fire departments and ambulance services.

The fire levy raises approximately $645,000 annually, which is distributed among the fire departments, and the ambulance levy raises approximately $255,000, which assists the EMS companies in purchasing and maintaining equipment.

According to Chad Lindsay, president of the Mineral County Volunteer Firefighters Association, the levies are vital to the companies and their many volunteers being able to serve the citizens of the county.



