KEYSER - Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 positives in Mineral County, free testing will be conducted at locations throughout the county this week.

The testing is being provided by the Mineral County Health Department, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and Gov. Jim Justice’s office, with assistance from the West Virginia National Guard.

The testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is NOT required. Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results.

Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

In order to reach as many people as possible, testing sites have been set up in three different locations at varying times throughout the week.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Keyser: Mineral County Health Department, 2-6 p.m.

Fort Ashby: Mineral County Fairgrounds, 8 a.m. to noon

Wiley Ford: Greater Cumberland Regional Airport, 1-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Keyser: Mineral County Health Department, 8 a.m. to noon.

Fort Ashby: Mineral County Fairgrounds, 1-5 p.m.

Wiley Ford: Greater Cumberland Regional Airport, 2-6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Keyser: Mineral County Health Department, 1-5 p.m.

Fort Ashby, Mineral County Fairgrounds, 2-6 p.m.

Wiley Ford: Greater Cumberland Regional Airport, 8 a.m. to noon.

Friday, Nov. 6

Keyser: Mineral County Health Department, 2-6 p.m.

Fort Ashby: Mineral County Fairgrounds, 8 a.m. to noon.

Wiley Ford: Greater Cumberland Regional Airport, 1-5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Keyser: Mineral County Health Department, 8 a.m. to noon

Fort Ashby: Mineral County Fairgrounds, 1-5 p.m.

Wiliey Ford: Greater Cumberland Regional Airport, 2-6 p.m.

Testing will be performed on a first-come, first-served basis.



