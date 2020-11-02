KEYSER - Another positive COVID-19 test result affiliated with Frankfort High School resulted in the school being closed again Monday.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Another positive COVID-19 test result affiliated with Frankfort High School resulted in the school being closed again Monday.

Wiley Ford Primary was also closed Monday “due to the high percentage of school employees currently on quarantine.”

Superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft said the county would be “re-evaluating staffing conditions on Wednesday” to determine if Wiley Ford could reopen Wednesday.

Schools are closed Tuesday due to Election Day.

The latest positive case at Frankfort, reported late Sunday, was an employee. Prior to that, four positives - three students and one itinerant employee - had been reported at Frankfort High School and one at Frankfort Middle School.

All schools in the Frankfort District were therefore closed Thursday and Friday, and all extracurricular activities - including Frankfort’s home game against Oak Glen - were cancelled.

The cross country team, however, was able to compete in the state championships - minus one runner who had been forced to quarantine due to exposure to a COVID-positive student in his class.

In addition to the increase in positive cases in the school system, the Mineral County Health Department confirmed over the weekend that a positive case had been reported involving an employee at the Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser.

As of Sunday, Mineral County had a total of 37 active cases of COVID-19, and in a new statistic being reported, two “probable” cases.

As a result, Mineral County was downgraded to a “orange” status Monday on the West Virginia DHHR County Alert System map.

County school systems’ operations are based upon the West Virginia Department of Education’s map, however, which is released every Saturday morning.

Should Mineral County remain in the orange range, in-person instruction is suspended and athletic and extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only.







