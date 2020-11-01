Jackson Signs and More has created a special t-shirt to support the 2020 Shop with a Cop program. All proceeds from the sale of the shirts will go toward the Shop with a Cop annual event where children in Jackson County are provided with the opportunity to purchase Christmas presents while shopping with a police officer. This program allows children in need to have the Christmas experience they may not be able to have otherwise.

T-shirts have “Back the Blue” on the front with a Back the Blue flag on the back. Anyone interested in purchasing a t-shirt may pick up an order form between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Ripley City Building, Ravenswood City Building, or Jackson Signs and More located at 144 Academy Drive in Ripley.

Please make checks payable to Jackson County Community Foundation and include the note “Shop with a Cop” on the memo line of the check.

For pricing questions, contact 304-532-4078.