It will be much easier for the city to clean up property, especially the newly acquired acreage near Walmart.

At the Nov. 20 meeting of the Ripley City Council, members voted to purchase a Kubota steer cutter and brush hog from State Equipment for $73,894.70.

Jeremy Amos, the maintenance foreman for the city, said that this will be an invaluable asset.

“It will do a great job with snow removal, cleaning streets, even digging out potholes to allow easier repair,” he said. “We actually got a 25 percent discount which is a good deal.”

Mayor Carolyn Rader informed the council that representatives from the Clean Cities Grant organization will attend a future meeting. Ports for electric cars will be one of the topics the group will present.

The mayor also updated council members Carolyn Waybright, John McGinley, Bryan Thompson, Rick Buckley, and Recorder David Casto on upcoming events. Councilman Danny Martin was absent.

“We will be having a Chocolate Festival parade on Oct. 31,” said the mayor. “It will start at the high school and end at the courthouse where the vendors will be located. We’re very happy the Ripley High band will be able to march, although with restrictions. They will perform differently but they will be part of the parade.”

Rader also said the Freaky 5-K race followed by an Alzheimer walk, sponsored by Main Street Ripley, will begin at 4 p.m. and Trick-or-Treat will be 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In other business council learned:

• The mayor’s ride attracted about 35 bicyclists of all ages

• Approved moving the next meeting to Nov. 4 due to the general election

• Heard second reading of an ordinance to approve and adopt current replacement pages to the codified ordinances

• Learned that due to several leaks which were addressed, the water loss for the previous billing period was 9.5 percent

The next council meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the municipal building.