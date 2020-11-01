The following cases were handled recently in the Jackson County Circuit Court:

Judge Lora A. Dyer

• Mark Dunn was charged with failure to pay child support. His sentencing is set for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

• Ronnie Price was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and conspiracy to commit a felony. His sentencing is set for 11 a.m. on Dec. 14.

• Jonathan Bryant was charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to the child. He was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for 10-20 years. Bryant will receive credit for 500 days of time already served. His sentencing also included 20 years of extended supervision.

• Austin Bronk was charged with child neglect resulting in bodily injury. He was sentenced to one to three years on home confinement and 20 years of extended supervision. Bronk will receive credit for 16 days of time already served.

• Janet Ashley was charged with embezzlement in excess of $1,000. Her sentencing is set for 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23.

• Nathan Williams was charged with malicious assault and was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for two to 10 years. He will receive credit for time already served in jail.

• Brandi Howard was charged with forgery and uttering. Her sentencing will be at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 23.

• Richard Mayle was charged with breaking and entering. He was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for one to 10 years, consecutive to all other cases. Mayle will receive credit for time served.

• Nathan Hall was charged with sexual abuse in the first degree. He was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for five to 25 years and a $1,000 fine. He was also charged with use of obscene matter to seduce a minor. For this charge he received a sentence of three years with the Department of Corrections. A third charge for intimidation of a witness received Hall a one-year jail term and a $500 fine.