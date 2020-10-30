KEYSER - Despite rumors circulating on social media about an incident Thursday night which prompted the evacuation of Keyserhouse on North Main Street, there was no meth lab located and no deaths reported from the incident.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Keyser City Police chief Paul Sabin told the News Tribune Friday morning that the call came in as a fire call for a carbon dioxide detector going off, and the city police were called to assist.

Several fire and ambulance companies responded to the scene where it was initially reported there were multiple patients transported to WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital.

North Main Street from School Street to Center Street was closed and traffic re-routed, and the building was evacuated.

Representatives of the Keyser Volunteer Fire Company could not immediately be reached to verify the information as to whether the source of the CO2 was located or if there were any residents taken out for treatment, but Sabin said there was definitely no “drug cooking lab” recovered from the building.

“They went door to door and nothing was found,” he said.

Further details will be shared as they become available.