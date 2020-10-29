KEYSER - The report of two additional students testing positive for COVID-19 has prompted Mineral County to close all schools in the Frankfort District again Friday and also to cancel all extracurricular activities for both Thursday and Friday.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The report of two additional students testing positive for COVID-19 has prompted Mineral County to close all schools in the Frankfort District again Friday and also to cancel all extracurricular activities for both Thursday and Friday.

The cancellation includes the Frankfort football team’s home game against Oak Glen Friday night.

According to superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft, one student from Frankfort High School and one from Frankfort Middle School received positive test results on Friday.

The confirmation came just one day after three positives - one itinerant employee and two students - were confirmed at Frankfort High on Wednesday.

County school officials have been working with personnel at the Mineral County Health Department to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the latest positives, including students, staff, family members and friends.

Those who need to be quarantined will be contacted by the health department.

“Exercising an abundance of caution, and to ensure comprehensive contact tracing and identification of impacted staff and students, all schools in the Frankfort District will be closed Friday,” Ravenscroft said in a press release Thursday afternoon.

Noting that Friday would be a distance learning day for students, he said the closure “includes Fort Ashby, Wiley Ford, Frankfort Intermediate, FMS and FHS.”

This will be the second day in a row schools in the Frankfort District have been closed due to COVID.

Wednesday, in the worst day Mineral County has experienced since the pandemic started, a total of eight positive cases were confirmed - two employees at the Dawnview Center nursing home in Fort Ashby, one employee and one student at WVU Potomac State College, and an employee at the KinderCenter Daycare in Ridgeley, in addition to the three at Frankfort.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education guidance. This includes wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning protocols regularly.

Those who feel the need to be tested should contact their primary care provider, local hospital, or health care clinic.

For further information about COVID-19, visit the DHHR website at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.