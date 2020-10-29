First off I will let my readers know that I am still surviving amid this pandemic. It has been rough going, as I figure it has been for most. So many challenges we are all facing at the moment and so many unknowns.

To be honest, I was worried about serving there for a second. I wear the mask daily, sanitize, and even try to supplement some of the loss of income. Same as many out there are doing. But one thing, one simple thing, almost got me. Home schooling!

Now I know I talked about this before, and it has not gotten a lot better. Jasper does not like to do his work with us. He acts like he doesn’t know anything, and he keeps saying “I can’t” or “I don’t know.”

I have said multiple times that when this is over and he is back in school, I shall send a bottle to any wine-drinking teacher he has. I have truly come to learn though this distance learning that he is the reason I drink, so he very well may be the reason they drink. On that we can agree, and wine shall be sent. Lol.

In all seriousness, I decided to do distance learning because Jasper has asthma, and has been hospitalized eight times in his seven years of life. Two of those times have been for almost a whole month. I am not taking any chances. I take this pandemic seriously, and I don’t want to risk him, or myself, or any family members with health complications.

I feel I made the right choice, yet I also find myself aggravated or in near tears over it. Who am I kidding? I straight up bawl at times. This is frustrating and hard, and I am lucky because Kendall does the most of it. I am called in for English or when he refuses to try. I know that on days she is doing it she calls with tears too. I see on Facebook a lot of parents who are also struggling with it.

My heart goes out to each and every parent out there trying to do distance learning with their kids. I can’t even imagine if there was more than one kid here needing taught. I am with you on your frustrations and I get this computer schooling thing kind of sucks and maybe could be better. What I am not agreeing with is the bashing of our school teachers and our school system.

I have seen a lot of it lately.

I have seen people saying this is enough and our kids need to be back in school. I have seen comments that the teachers just don’t want to teach the kids, and how much more they should be doing. Blah blah blah. They just want to complain and aim their anger somewhere.

First off, we are in the middle of a global pandemic, and in case you haven’t noticed, its kicking our butts compared to other countries. I believe that is a direct result of people whining and complaining. “I want to go anywhere I want and I don’t want to wear a mask be cause it is against my rights.” But hey, that is a whole other column.

While this pandemic is here and killing so many Americans a day, how about we don’t try and force schools to just be open to everyone all the time because we don’t want to deal with it. Let’s face it, schools are a breeding ground for germs. Plus, colds are spread easier than the peanut butter on the sandwiches. Everything gets shared and passed around with kids. You expect this to combat the pandemic and keep it from spreading and yet head lice has been an issue for years. These people are entrusted to take care of our kids, so let us trust them a bit and let them make the decisions that are best for our kids in those situations.

I don’t plan to send Jasper back anytime soon, that is for sure.

Do I struggle with Schoology? Yes. D I get frustrated and want to bawl, yes. Do I bash the teachers and administration for i? Uh, no.

We are in this together, do you not get that? We are all struggling; the teachers are struggling. I am so tired of seeing the attacks on our educators and our administration. They are trying their hardest during an unprecedented situation. It’s a freaking global pandemic and people want to complain because it’s hard and difficult. You’re just worried about your kid(s); teachers are worried about all the kids.

So how about let’s show them some support and give them a thank you. Because to be honest, some of you don ’t want to deal with your own kids. What makes you think they do either?

Yet they do and they try their best.

I will be the first to say it, I am grateful that they care, and that the administration is trying to get a system in place, so I won’t complain too much about the bugs that aren’t worked out or the difficulty I have navigating it.

I called and spoke to two teachers and practically cried over my frustrations. One about cried with me. They are frustrated too, and overworked and tired. They are probably tired of the abuse they are getting from ungrateful parents.

Every Wednesday I get a bagged meal plan from the school. Breakfast and lunch with snacks. If life is kicking me and I forget to be at the bus stop, which happens a lot, Jasper’s bus driver, who is one of a kind, will hand deliver to my porch later!! That man is a saint in my book.

I get cereals and milks and sandwiches and I am thinking this is so awesome that they took the time to make this for our kids. Then I get on Facebook to see parents complaining about the lunches they got.

My mind is blown! Ne grateful they sent stuff to your child. Don’t complain about a kind gesture. If you get food delivered, thank the lunch room personal for doing that, and be grateful!

When you get on Schoology and you find it difficult, try calling the teacher for help and understand this is not easy for them either. Thank the teacher, be grateful!!

If the school administration decides that it is not safe for kids to be in the classroom at the moment, smile and be grateful that someone is looking out for our kids. Don’t bash them.

I get that you may have to come up with day care and things aren’t easy. I get that some are taking their frustrations out on the school staff, and I get it… but just … don’t!

They get enough thrown at them in normal times and I assure you they don’t need it.

Remember that we are in the middle of a pandemic and I don’t care what anyone says, we’re not about though it, we’re not rounding the corner, and it is not getting better anytime real soon. We are in this together and need to be kind. Especially to those who are trying their best to help.

I know these times are difficult for us all, and it is easy to let our frustrations get the best of us. If you are one of those doing it, just stop and breathe. Try being grateful for what we do have. Remember we are all struggling, and if you need help, reach out. Find me on Facebook, message me if you want to vent, maybe I will send wine. But smile and be kind and lets get through this together.

My heart has an even bigger respect for teachers now more than ever. We have some mighty good ones in our area. It takes a special person to be a teacher and be a good one. Hats off to you!! I would like to say thank you, you are appreciated.

To our school lunch staff, those meals are awesome! Thank you and keep rocking it.

To our drivers out there delivering meals and children safely, I see you and you are amazing.

To our administration, our Board of Education members, and superintendent who have to make these difficult decisions… thank you for looking out for our children. I, for one, appreciate it.

So keep on being amazing and remember you have support in the community too!

Just saying….

Barbara High is a staff writer and photographer for the Mineral Daily News Tribune.