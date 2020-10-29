Property Transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Clarence M. Dewees to Charles R. Gandee III, 2 tracts, Jackson County, no consideration

• Andrew Lee Bourgeois and Lacey Jennifer Bourgeois to Norma Jean Little and Richard Cecil Little, tract, Waters of Sycamore Creek, Ripley District, $200,000

• Ronald L. Kay and Sandra Kay to Kira Jones, .48 acres, Ripley District, $120,000

• Lydia M. Ringler to Daniel F Minardi and Lindsey N. Minardi, 0.583 acres, Waters of Cherry Camp Run of Sand Creek, Ravenswood District, $152.000

• Charles Perry and Constance Perry to Jason R. Arbaugh and Brenda K. Arbaugh, 217,295.25 square feet or 4.99 acres, Ripley District, $245,000

• Betty K. Hall to Joyce L. Baltic, tract, Waters of Sand Creek, Ravenswood District, $20,000

• Bradford L. Smith to William K. Dixon and Peggy S. Dixon, Lot 15, Evans Dale Farms Sub-division, Ripley District, $18,000

• Leigh Ann Staats Kerns to Nathaniel Miller, Part of Lot 137, Wood or Porcelain Addition, Ravenswood Town, $73,000

• Anthony P. Bond and Olivia M. Bond to William Keith Dixon and Peggy Sue Dixon, Lot 14, Evans Dale Farms Sub-division, Ripley District, $182,000

• Roy L. Headley and Sandra J. Headley to Robert St. Clair and Angela St. Clair, 2 tracts, Ravenswood District, $72,000

• Fairplain Mobile Home Park LLC to William D. McGrew, Shannon D. McGrew, and William M. McGrew, Ripley District, no consideration

• Fairplain Mobile Home Park LLC to Darnold Real Estate LLC, tract, Waters of Grasslick, Ripley District, $300,000

• William M. McGrew and Colonial Development to Darnold Real Estate LLC, 1.07 acres, Village of Fairplain, Ripley District, $100,000

• William M. McGrew to Darnold Real Estate LLC, 17.77 acres, Waters of Grass Lick and Plat, Ripley District, $129,226.28

• William M. McGrew to Darnold Real Estate LLC, tract, Village of Fairplain, Ripley District, $103,773.72

• Bonnie Lou Serls to David N. Serls II, 1.72 acres, Left Fork of Poca River, Ripley District, no consideration

• Margaret June Shabb to Shelby Cook, 5.058 acres, Ripley District, $16,000

• Jackson County Livestock Auction LLC to Connie L. Hayes, 12.468 acres and Plat, Ripley District, $300,000

• Frederick H. Shipley to Frederick H. Shipley Living Trust, 8,850 square feet, Klondyke Road, Ripley Town, no consideration

• Frederick H. Shipley to Frederick H. Shipley Living Trust, Lots 33 and 34, Section 3, Black Bear Lake Resort, Ripley District, no consideration

• Frederick H. Shipley to Frederick H. Shipley Living Trust, Undivided Interest C/O/G/M, underlying 3 tracts, Ripley District, Union, no consideration

• Regina Hall, Gregory J. Hall, and Betty Lou Haynes to Stacey Ann Randolph and Matthew Lee Randolph, 37-65/100 acres, Waters of Sugar Creek of Poca, Washington, no consideration

• Regina Hall, Gregory J. Hall, and Betty Lou Haynes toCathy M. Cockran and Ricky Lee Cockran, 29 acres, Waters of Sugar Creek of Middle Fork of Poca, Washington, no consideration

• Troy Allen Ragland to Michael P. Jackson and Carol I. Jackson, 2 tracts, Ripley District, $238,000

• Anne E. Gentry to Bradford W. Haynes Jr., Lott 66, Millwood Sub-division, Union, $82,000

• Jeffrey L. Hubbard to Stephen P. Tucker, 8.49 acres, North Side WV Secondary Route 34/5 and West Side WV Secondary Route 34, Washington, $33,000

• Jason F. Cox and Jennifer M. Cox to Jeffrey Richard Spies, 10 acres, Waters of Broad Run, Washington, $120,000

• D. W. Sayre to Ryan A. Bowles, 2 tracts, Ripley District, $15,000

• Franklin E. Hayes and Dotty Lou Hayes to Charles R. Lawrence and Rebecca A. Lawrence, 2,89 acres, Waters of Little Mill Creek and Plat, Union, $13,500

• Karissa E. Neeley to William R. Neeley, Undivided Interest 90 acres, Waters of Straight Fork, Ravenswood District, no consideration

• Gary A. Lineberry and Bonnie A. Lineberry to Patty Sue Smith, Lot 104 Willow Bend Sub-division, Ripley Town, $145,000

Marriages

The following marriage applications were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• David Lee Foust Jr., 31, Ravenswood to Elizabeth Danielle Galloway, 31, Ravenswood

• Jarrod Lee Vandergrift, 52, Ravenswood to Anne Elizabeth Hammett Davidson, 52, Vienna

• Adam Leonard McCafferty, 24, Ripley to, Noel Lorielizabeth Teel, 24, Ripley

• Clifford Gale Sayre, 40, Evans to Erica Lynn Fisher, 39, Evans

• Anthony Charles Burnem, 44, Cottageville to Heather Dawn Salser Smith, 43, Ripley

• Kevin Anthony Lautar, 38, Mineral Wells to Jennifer Diane Frazier, 34, Mineral Wells

• Edgar Forrest Greathouse Jr., 39, Leroy to Vanessa Carmen Klah, 40, Leroy