KEYSER – The City of Keyser has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to assist with the purchase of a maintenance truck.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Kris Warner, state director of USDA Rural Development, was present at the regularly scheduled Keyser City Council meeting Wednesday to make the announcement on behalf of the Trump Administration.

“Through this investment, the City of Keyser will be able to purchase a new 18-foot public works truck to assist the city with maintenance,” he said. “Along with a $108,000 contribution from the city, this $158,000 project will benefit the 4,829 residents in Keyser by ensuring the city has the necessary tools to conduct city maintenance.”

Warner said the USDA continues to assist rural areas in an effort to help “build strong, safe communities.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has continued to work untiringly as a strong partner to the Mountain State, because we know that when rural West Virginia thrives, all of America thrives,” he said.

This Rural Development investments is part of 20 statewide Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants with a total investment of more than $6.5 million.

This was Warner’s second trip to Mineral County this month; on Oct. 1 he presented the New Creek Water Association with a $3.4 miller Water and Waste Disposal loan and a $996,000 Water and Waste Disposal grant to be used toward an upgrade to their water system.

Rural Development’s community facilities direct loans and grants can be used to purchase, construct, and/or improve essential community facilities; purchase equipment; and pay related project expenses.

For more information about the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program visit https://go.usa.gov/xGEbm.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.



