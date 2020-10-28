KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College will offer a second virtual Discover Potomac State Day event on Saturday, Nov. 7, making it possible for participants to explore the possibilities of college life while envisioning their future from the comfort of home.

KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College will offer a second virtual Discover Potomac State Day event on Saturday, Nov. 7, making it possible for participants to explore the possibilities of college life while envisioning their future from the comfort of home.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and ideally, participants should be engaged throughout the day in order to participate in all activities; however, they can jump on at any time.

Live academic and financial aid sessions will provide opportunities to ask questions in real time. A pre-recorded classroom session and campus tour, along with information on residence life and admissions will also be available.

Participating students who apply by the end of the day on Nov. 7 (if not already) will also be entered into a drawing for a $500 scholarship which will be announced via social media.

Prior registration is required for the event. Students can register at http://go.wvu.edu/discoverPSC. To obtain additional information regarding the event, contact the Office of Enrollment Services at 304-788-6820 or at go2psc@mail.wvu.edu.

In-person individual campus tours will be available Mondays and Fridays beginning Oct. 26 and require prior registration. Other virtual visit opportunities including twice-weekly Tour Guide Live sessions and individual virtual visits with admissions counselors are also available. Learn more at www.go.wvu/pscvisit.