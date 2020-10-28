KEYSER - All schools in the Frankfort District have been closed for Thursday and all extracurricular activities cancelled Wednesday evening following the report of three additional positive COVID-19 results.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

According to an advisory released by superintendent of schools Troy Ravensroft, one itinerant employee and two students at Frankfort High School were confirmed positive on Wednesday.

An itinerant employee travels to more than one school in the course of their duties.

Staff at the Mineral County Health Department are working closely with Mineral County Schools to identify persons who may have had close contact with either of the three, including students, staff, family members and friends.

Those who need to be quarantined will be contacted by the health department.

“Exercising an abundance of caution, and to ensure comprehensive contact tracing and identification of impacted staff and students, all schools in the Frankfort District will be closed Thursday,” Ravenscroft said, explaining that the day would be a distance learning day for the students.

“This includes Fort Ashby, Wiley Ford, Frankfort Intermediate, Frankfort Middle School and Frankfort High School,” he said.

“Additionally, all extracurricular activities in the Frankfort District are cancelled for this evening (Wednesday). We will update tomorrow on the status of activities for Thursday evening,” he said.

The report of the three positive cases came less than a week after a positive case turned up at Frankfort Middle on Friday. It was the second positive for the school; the first was reported Oct. 14. Elsewhere, a student at Burlington Primary was reported as positive on Sept. 14.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education guidance. This includes wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning protocols regularly.

Those who feel the need to be tested should contact their primary care provider, local hospital, or health care clinic.

For further information about COVID-19, visit the DHHR website at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.





