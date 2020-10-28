For the News Tribune

KEYSER - In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Mineral County Commissioners and the Mineral County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) hung pink wreaths on the front doors of the courthouse.

"The Limestone CEOS club made the wreaths and works to raise awareness," says Nancy Kelly, club president. "We appreciate the support from our county commissioners."

The commissioners, Roger Leatherman, Dr. Richard Lechliter and Jerry Whisner, shared a declaration announcing Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the recommendations.

In 2020, as estimated 1,470 West Virginia women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 290 women will die from the disease. Breast cancer continues to be a leading cause of cancer related deaths among West Virginia women.

A woman has about a 1 in 8 (12%) chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime and about a 1 in 38 (2.6%) chance of dying from the disease.

Currently, the best method to reduce deaths due to breast cancer is through early detection of the disease. Woman age 50 and older should have a mammogram every year. Women ages 40-49 should talk with their health care provider about their screening schedule.

Clinical breast exams by a physician or nurse are recommended every three years for women in their 20s and 30s and every year for women over 40 and over. Breast self-exam (BSE) is an option for women starting in their 20s. Women should be told about the benefits and limitations of BSE.

Clinical breast exams, breast self-exams, and mammograms can save lives. Women should talk to their health care provider about their individual screening schedule.

In recognition of the important lifesaving early detection practices available for breast cancer, the Mineral County Commission proclaimed October 2020 as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They urged all Mineral County women to become aware that they are at risk for developing breast cancer and to discuss screening with their health care providers.

If you are interested in learning about service and education opportunities with the Mineral County CEOS contact the WVU Mineral County Extension Service at 304-788-3621 or m.miltenberger@mail.wvu.edu. WVU Extension programs are open to everyone.