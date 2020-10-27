KEYSER – Continuing the legacy of the DAISY Foundation, Potomac Valley Hospital (PVH) has named its second DAISY Award honoree of 2020, Jill Custer, RN.

For the News Tribune

Custer has been working as a registered nurse for PVH for about ten years, where she has cared for patients within the Emergency Department.

Custer was nominated for the DAISY Award by one of her long-time coworkers, for her extraordinary compassion, dedication, and positive attitude on the job.

Custer was presented with her award during a presentation held earlier this month. Hospital staff worked behind the scenes to present Custer with a surprise ceremony that morning, including the presence of her two daughters.

“I never in a million years would have expected to win such an award,” says Custer. “I am grateful, but feel I share this with the rest of the PVH healthcare team. We all work together as a team and provide great care to all in our community.”

“Jill is a perfect example of who should win the DAISY Award,” says Mark Boucot, president and CEO of Potomac Valley Hospital.

“She is dedicated to our patients and shows great compassion in the most difficult of times. She exemplifies excellent teamwork and caring for our patients. We are thankful to have her as part of our PVH family.”

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by over 3,400 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary, skillful, and compassionate care. The DAISY Award is for nurses who go above and beyond in everyday situations. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, or colleagues, and the recipients are chosen by a committee of PVH nurses.

The DAISY Award is presented twice a year at a surprise presentation. The award recipient receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”

In addition to the certificate, the recipients receive a serpentine stone sculpture of “The Healer’s Touch,” a DAISY Award pin, and special honoree benefits.

“The DAISY Award honors a nurse demonstrating clinical skills, but more importantly the compassion that nurses have for their patients. Jill’s charm, warm smile, and jovial wit brings calm to otherwise tense circumstances,” says Emergency Department director Ralph Gumbert. “Her compassion and empathy upholds the Emergency Department’s commitment to excellence by demonstrating the values of teamwork, a positive attitude, respect, competence, attentiveness, compassion, honesty, and integrity. Jill Custer has been and is a foundation by which we build upon to succeed in the Emergency Department for our patients, by upholding the mission of our hospital by treating everyone like a member of her own family.”

Each year, Potomac Valley Hospital recognizes two DAISY award recipients. Providing on-going recognition of this award is important, as it is a reminder of the clinical skills and compassion provided by nurses to patients and their families all year long.

Potomac Valley Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital in Keyser. The hospital serves the community of Mineral County and surrounding areas.

PVH officially became a member of the West Virginia University Health System in 2014. PVH provides inpatient and outpatient care, including 24/7 Emergency Department services. PVH employs more than 250 healthcare professionals, including over 50 physicians, who are dedicated to the mission of striving to treat every patient like a member of their own family.





