By Liz Beavers lbeavers@newstribune.info Tribune Managing Editor KEYSER - Mineral County’s commissioners are continuing to look at ways to cut down on the burden being placed on county law enforcement and dispatchers due to a large amount of false alarms being received from both business and residential burglar alarm systems. Sheriff Jeremy Taylor had originally approached the commissioners about the problem in January 2019, explaining that answering the false alarms “takes valuable time” away from his staff. He told the commissioners that, when a burglar alarm goes off at a business, the responding deputies often have trouble getting in contact with a key holder to let them in to investigate. In addition, more and more property owners are installing burglar alarms at their homes, resulting in an increase in false alarms from residential areas. Since Taylor’s appearance at the meeting in 2019, the county had apparently looked into the cost of contracting with a business to take care of the issue, but the commissioners are now looking at the county taking care of it in-house. On Oct. 13, Office of Emergency Management director Luke McKenzie told the commissioners that between Aug. 1 and Oct. 13, the county 911 dispatch had received 43 commercial and or residential burglar alarms and “100 percent of them were false.” Capt. J.J. Wingler of the sheriff’s department was in attendance at the Oct. 13 meeting and suggested the county set up a system to crack down on the incidence of false alarms. “I know there are places that say ‘you get X number of false alarms and after that there is a cost,” he said. Commissioner Richard Lechliter asked if the sheriff’s department could handle the task of sending out the notices to business owners and property owners to inform them that they have reached their limit, and Wingler replied, “We could probably do that.” County clerk Lauren Ellifritz said form letters could be drafted, and all the deputies would have to do would be to fill in the names and addresses, which the 911 dispatchers would provide. The county commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 4:30 p.m.