SHORT GAP - Students were back in school Monday at Frankfort Middle School despite one of their students having tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft said in a Tweet Sunday that since the positive case was reported on a Friday, the weekend gave officials enough time to notify any others who might have had contact with the student.

“The Friday afternoon timing is actually preferred - to make sure our health department had ample time to do tracing and let us know how many people would be impacted,” he wrote.

“We knew by Saturday afternoon that we wouldn’t have to close.”

This is the second positive at the school within the past two weeks; an employee tested positive on Oct. 14. Since that was a Wednesday, the school was closed for a day “to leave no doubt we’d have enough time to make notifications,” according to Ravenscroft.

The first positive of the school year occurred at Burlington Primary on Sept. 14 and that school was also closed for a day to conduct contact tracing.

Health department administrator A.Jay Root also remindsd the public that “contact tracing and testing take time and there are levels of contact - low, medium and high.”

As of Monday, Mineral County had a county-wide number of 17 positives, with a total of 217 since March.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to continue to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance. This includes wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning protocols regularly.

Those who feel they need to be tested should contact your primary care provider, your local hospital or your local healthcare clinic.

For more information about COVID-19 visit the DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.