Jackson County Schools is kicking off Red Ribbon Week 2020 as Mayor of Ravenswood Josh Miller, and Director of Federal Programs Tracy LeMasters, along with Mayor of Ripley Carolyn Rader, and Superintendent of Jackson County Schools Blaine Hess, join in proclaiming Oct. 26-30, as Red Ribbon Week.

Jackson County Board of Education staff and students will join the nation in proclaiming, “Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug-Free!” Red Ribbon Week is the oldest and largest drug prevention campaign in the country, serving as a vehicle for communities and individuals to take a stand for the hopes and dreams of our children through a commitment to drug prevention, education, and a personal commitment to living drug-free lives. The ultimate goal: being the creation of a drug-free America.

Red Ribbon Week also commemorates the ultimate sacrifice made by DEA Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who died at the hands of drug traffickers in Mexico while fighting the battle against illegal drugs to keep our country and children safe.

Each of the twelve Jackson County Schools will engage in special activities next week to reinforce the constant prevention message continually delivered in the schools.