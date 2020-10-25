The nation recognizes Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine day annually on Oct. 24. Jackson county is lucky to have its own licensed acupuncturist and Oriental Medicine practitioner, Patricia Link, L. Ac., owner of Acupuncture and Holistic Health, Inc. To celebrate, AHH is offering a 15-percent discount on treatments and services to the first 15 people who make an appointment by Nov. 30.

Acupuncture is recognized by the National Institute of Health and the World Health Organization to be an effective treatment for a myriad of health ailments. “At AHH, we synergize Eastern and Western medicines to heal the body, mind, and spirit,” Link said. “Acupuncture and other oriental medicine techniques are safe, effective, drug-free therapies.”

Link recently remodeled two spaces in her office creating a Near and Far Infrared Therapy room and a Himalayan Salt Meditation room. “The red-light portion of the light spectrum is very beneficial to skin, muscle, and joint health,” Link said. “It’s a safe and natural way to reduce muscle tension, improve circulation, and reduce pain and inflammation.”

The Himalayan Salt Meditation room is a tranquil space with ocean waves and meditative sounds. While the ambience lulls you into a state of deep relaxation, the salt provides a host of benefits to the respiratory, immune, lymphatic, and nervous systems. Salt therapy, also known as halotherapy, is also used to treat skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis because it is a natural disinfectant, is antimicrobial, and antibacterial.

Additional services offered are massage, reiki, sound therapy, and Emotional Freedom Technique (also called “tapping”) as well as many others. AHH also offers virtual workshops like the very popular “Chai Tea and Tai Chi” workshop where participants sample various herbal teas and learn several tai chi moves. Family and group meditation is also offered.

AHH sponsors a newly formed walking group that meets two to three times weekly utilizing various paths, trails, and tracks. AHH also sponsors a monthly drum circle. These sponsored events offer community members easy and effective ways to improve their physical and mental health, and their emotional well-being.

Gift certificates are available for treatments, services, workshops, and retail products. For more information, please visit acupunctureandholistichealth.weebly.com.