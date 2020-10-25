The 2020 Charity Challenge through the Jackson County Community Foundation, Inc. is coming to a close. Online donations are still being accepted at jccfinc.org until Saturday, Oct. 31.

We have had a wonderful time informing Jackson County about each of the 18 nonprofit participants during their “Donation Week” event. Some nonprofits have reached their goals, some have exceeded them. Most are still needing your support.

You can still make a contribution to ANY nonprofit during the “Final Donation Week” event from Nov. 2-6 at the JCCF, Inc. office located at City National Bank in Ripley.

Fairplain Cemetery Association and Jackson County Community Foundation are running their “Donation Week” from Oct. 25-31.

The mission of Fairplain Cemetery Association is to honor the memory of those who have chosen these grounds as a final resting place. They strive to maintain a respectful environment for those who visit the cemetery to pay tribute to their loved one or friend. The perpetual care of the grounds are maintained and kept so that the memories of those interred may be visited in a serene and sensible manner.

WHO ARE WE!

The Community Foundation of Jackson County, JCCF, Inc., actively works with you, your neighbors, co-workers, and friends to build a family of charitable funds to support our local community. The Foundation is far more than a fund manager. We are the community’s heart and soul – providing community leadership to unite gifts of time, talent, and treasured funds to make a transforming impact on Jackson County. Earnings from the Foundation’s collection of community funds are distributed in the form of grants and scholarships to continually strengthen and improve our community – we strive to make Jackson County a great area to visit, to stay a while, and a place to call home.

For information, call 304-372-4500, visit jccfinc.org or Community Foundation of Jackson County on Facebook.