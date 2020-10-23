SHORT GAP - A student at Frankfort Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

This is the second positive at the school within the past two weeks; an employee tested positive on Oct. 14, prompting the Mineral County Health Department and Mineral County Schools to close the school for a day to conduct contact tracing.

Health Department administrator A.Jay Root said he does not expect to have to close the school this time, however, since the positive was reported on a Friday.

“The health department is working closely with Mineral County Schools to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with this student, including other students, staff, family members and friends,” he said.

“Those that need to be quarantined will be contacted by the health department.”

Root also reminds the public that “contact tracing and testing take time and there are levels of contact - low, medium and high.”

Friday’s report of a positive at FMS was the third positive result since schools opened on a blended schedule on Sept. 8. The first was a student at Burlington Primary on Sept. 14.

Mineral County currently has a county-wide number of 14 positives, with a total of 206 since March.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance. This includes wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning protocols regularly.

Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital or your local healthcare clinic. For more information about COVID-19 visit the DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.