By Trish Morgan

For the News Tribune

There's not much time to write this column this week. No matter how hard I try, I cannot eke out any more minutes to write about my crazy life.

Two weeks ago, I wrote about Oct. 19 and how the importance of that could not be understated. Well. That day has come and gone, and things in my life have spun in unexpected directions.

I'll keep it sweet and simple. By the time many of you are reading this column, I will be at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown having major surgery. I will most likely be in the hospital for two overnights and then will move across town to an inpatient rehabilitation center.

So, let's say I got good news on Oct. 19. Three months of dedication paid off, and my efforts were quickly validated. But, I really didn't have time to bask in that pat on the back for a job well done, though. Soon, the conversation turned to SURGERY. THIS SATURDAY. IN SIX DAYS.

I certainly was not ready for that! Six days to get all of my pre-op tests and procedures done, get household chores done, and get everything in order before I'm Morgantown-bound.

Soon, my life will be about recovery, physical and occupational therapy, medications and a new kind of pain. After four years, my life is about to change for the better. I am praying the following words are soon history: piriformis syndrome, sciatica, immobility, IT band inflammation, aqua therapy, tens unit and ice therapy, osteoarthritis, intra-articular injections, bone on bone collapse, and this dastardly cane (oh yes, her future involves a closet!!!!). My life has revolved around these words for too long.

New me comin', but one step at a time. I know better than to get ahead of myself. Just get this surgery, Trish. Take it easy. One day at a time. Dear Lord...please help me be a good patient and follow medical advice. You know how hard-headed I can be.

Nicole? So sorry about those dark molasses cookies with the sugared ginger bits. At least there is some consolation that your Lady Macbeth will leave us ALL wanting more. Break a leg!



