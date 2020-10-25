FORT ASHBY - When WVU Potomac Valley Hospital CEO Mark Boucot got up to welcome those to the Chamber of Commerce Summit Awards sponsored by Potomac Valley Hospital (PVH), he did not know that later he would take the stage accepting the award for Large Business of the Year.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

FORT ASHBY - When WVU Potomac Valley Hospital CEO Mark Boucot got up to welcome those to the Chamber of Commerce Summit Awards sponsored by Potomac Valley Hospital (PVH), he did not know that later he would take the stage accepting the award for Large Business of the Year.

Boucot noted that when he first came to Keyser he was told of the hospital, “You know that it’s called ‘Death Valley.”

He said his response was to hire good people and this year the hospital had a perfect quality record with zero infections for the year.

When Boucot arrived at PVH he said the average wait time in the emergency room was six hours, now it’s four minutes to get to a room and ten minutes to see a doctor.

“The people here deserve a great hospital,” he said. “We’re a whole lot closer than where we were three years ago.

“The people in our community can feel a lot better about being taken care of. We have a good management team and it’s made all the difference,” he continued.

Randy Crane, Chamber of Commerce president, in reading PVH’s nomination, noted that the hospital has been upgrading their facility and improving their procedures to meet the needs of the community, and have been nationally recognized for their efforts, recently receiving the CMS 5 Star rating.

“Potomac Valley Hospital has really challenged themselves and raised the bar for the type of hospital they are,” Crane added.

“I can only accept this on behalf of of all the healthcare workers at PVH and Western Maryland. This is for all the frontline workers,” Boucot said.

“We do have two great hospitals. They co-exist,” said Crane. “Thank you both for everything you do.”

Other nominees for large business of the year were:

First Peoples Federal Credit Union, which provided free hot lunches to home-bound seniors and those with a significant high-risk diagnosis within the community. Several employees volunteered roughly 150 hours of their time to distribute the 1,500 hot lunches. Along with providing meals to the community, First Peoples took it a step further and provided hot lunches to its employees on select Fridays.

Lumber & Things, a very important industry for Mineral County according to its nomination, which notes that the company cares about its workers and the community. Lumber & Things recently started a new product line, and its owner is a go-to source for knowledge about the pallet, wood, and wood by-product industry.

“It is a place that if you want to work, you can. With excellent bonus potential for production, workers can make far above average wage compared to similar local jobs. Being a locally owned business, profits get reinvested into additional local businesses and investments, compounding Lumber & Things’ economic impact to the region,” said the nomination.

Northrop Grumman which, according to its nomination, has really invested in Mineral County. With the purchase of Orbital ATK, Northrop Grumman validated aerospace as one of the five sectors of their company. Along with the help of the Mineral County Development Authority, Northrop Grumman has expanded and will be hiring 500 new employees over the next five years.

“That is so incredible for our county. This is creating new jobs and keeping Mineral County residents in the county for work,” said the nomination.

UPMC Western Maryland, formerly Western Maryland Health System, began the year with the health system becoming part of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, a world-renowned health care provider and insurer.

“The integration with UPMC will not only result in an increase of clinical specialties being offered in the Western Maryland region, but it will also expand UPMC Western Maryland’s already robust oncology expertise through its new connection to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center,” said its nomination.

As the region’s largest employer, including some 400 employees from Mineral County, UPMC Western Maryland provides quality, award-winning health care in a state-of-the-art facility and contributes more than $300 million annually to the local economy.



