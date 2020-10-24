KEYSER - The Keyser Volunteer Fire Department honored a number of its members recently for their dedication to the city's fire service, and also installed new administration and line officers for the coming year.

For the News Tribune

The awards were presented during the company’s annual banquet held Oct. 9 at Fire Station No. 2.

Chris Guinn was the guest speaker, and also served as installing officer.

Members of the Fountain Volunteer Fire Department, Tri-Towns No. 1 of Piedmont and Potomac Fire Company No. 2 of Westernport, who provide mutual aid for Keyser, were guests for the evening.

Caleb Crowe was presented with the Chief’s Award, Chris Morse was presented the Captain’s Award, and Boyd Robinson, the President’s Award.

Special recognition awards went to the following:

The top five members attending the highest percentage of yearly activities, fires, drills, meetings and fund raisers: Tyson Beard, first; Caleb Crowe, second; Chris Keys, third; Boyd Robinson, fourth; and Gary L. Parish, fifth.

Length of service: D.W. Johnson, 45 years; W.E. Zacot, 45 years; W.E. Harman Jr., 40 years; Mike Cannon, 25 years; Tim Evans, 25 years; Boyd Robinson, 20 years; and Shawn Pratt, 20 years.

The 2020-2021 officers were then installed.

Administration officers: Marques Rice, president; Caleb Crowe, vice president; Angila Matthews, financial secretary; Scott Matthews, corresponding secretary; David C. Harman, treasurer; Shawn Pratt, hall manager; F. Biddle, chaplain; S.F. Evans, drill master; Tyson Beard, three-year trustee; William Harman Sr., two-year trustee; and Garrett Parish, one-year trustee.

Line officers: Mike Cannon, chief; Garrett Parish, assistant chief; Boyd Robinson, captain; Scott Matthews, first assistant captain; Josh Myers, second assistant captain; David C. Harman, inspector; William Harman Jr., chief engineer; Gary L. Parish, first assistant engineer; William Harman Sr., second assistant engineer; Marques Rice, third assistant engineer; J. Bruce, fourth assistant engineer; and B. Crites, fifth assistant engineer.

David C. Harman gave the invocation to open the program and closed with the “Fireman’s Prayer,” and Marques Rice welcomed everyone present and introduced the guests.





