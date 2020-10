KEYSER - Carlie Del Signore was crowned Homecoming Queen and Zion Powell Homecoming King during pre-game festivities at the Keyser-Petersburg game at Alumni Field. Powell was unavailable for the photo due to getting ready for the game.

