By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

FAIRMONT - On Monday, Oct. 19, the Frankfort girls traveled to East-West Stadium in Fairmont and suffered a season ending first-round playoff loss to East Fairmont by a score of 7-0.

On Wednesday, it was the Frankfort boys’ turn. They too traveled to Fairmont to take on East Fairmont and suffered a season ending second-round playoff loss to East Fairmont by a score of 6-0.

Thursday, Oct. 23, brought about Keyser’s turn, for both the girls and the boys, to make the trek to East-West Stadium in Fairmont to take on Fairmont Senior, or West Fairmont if you fancy. Unfortunately for Keyser, the Golden Tornado teams would suffer the same misfortune as the Frankfort teams. Fairmont Senior defeated the Keyser girls 16-0, while the Polar Bears’ boys’ squad defeated the Keyser boys 9-1.

If you’re keeping a running tally, in four playoff games, that’s Fairmont 38, Mineral County 1. Certainly, it could have been a better week collectively for Mineral County soccer, but the season overall for all four teams was much better than this final week would indicate.

In the Frankfort boys versus East Fairmont game, despite the host Bees controlling possession and gaining a large shots on goal advantage, Frankfort held strong through the first 26 minutes and 17 seconds of the game as the score remained a scoreless tie. Then it happened, East Fairmont’s Blake Boyers put the Bees on top 1-0, feeding off a corner kick to break the deadlock at the 13:43 mark.

Still, Frankfort held for the balance of the half and the two teams went into intermission with East clinging to a 1-0 lead. The second half, unfortunately, belonged entirely to East Fairmont. Less than two minutes into the second half, East’s Lance Cerullo scored the first of what would be four second half goals to put the hosts up 2-0.

Then, in a span of 1 minute and 47 seconds, the Bees would score three goals, the first by Cole Peschl, the next two by Cerullo, to in the blink of an eye, extend the East Fairmont lead to 5-0. One final goal at the 20:38 mark of the second half by Cerullo brought the final tally to 6-0 in favor of East Fairmont.

The Frankfort boys finish out the season with an impressive record of 8-3, with two of those losses coming at the hands of East Fairmont, and the third coming to Hampshire, a loss they would eventually avenge. East Fairmont advances to a matchup with Fairmont Senior today for a shot at the sectional title.

In the Keyser girls versus Fairmont Senior matchup on Thursday, nothing can be said other than that it was all Fairmont Senior all the time. The host Polar Bears scored 1 minute and 38 seconds into the contest and then again less than two minutes later to gain an ultra-quick 2-0 advantage. They would then go on to tack on eight additional first-half goals to amass a 10-0 halftime lead.

The second half played out almost identical to the first. Fairmont Senior scored 1 minute and 27 seconds into the second half and then again two minutes later to extend their lead to 12-0. They would go on to tack on an additional four second-half goals to bring the final tally to 16-0 in favor of the Polar Bears.

Tricia Lemasters’ four goals and one assist, and Seneca Arnogast’s three goals and one assist led the way for the Polar Bears. In addition, the host team benefited from two goals each from Kylie Slagel and Eden Williams, and one goal and one assist from both Kate Gribben and Emily Decker. Finally, Adaline Cinalli, Sidney Green and Camryn Morgan each scored one goal, and Emma Hedrick offered up one assist.

With the loss, the Keyser girls conclude their season. Fairmont Senior advances to a matchup with East Fairmont today for a shot at the sectional title.

In the Keyser boys versus Fairmont Senior matchup that followed, Senior benefited from hat tricks by both Ashton Cecil and Bubby Towns in earning the 9-1 victory. In addition to the performance of Cecil and Towns, Nathaniel Flowers scored two goals and offered up an assist, Isaac Branch offered up a goal and an assist, and Jonas Branch an assist for the Polar Bears.

Keyser’s Seth Earnest scored the lone goal for the Golden Tornado.

Like the Frankfort boys in their playoff game, Keyser was able to hold off the Polar Bears for 15 minutes to start the game, and things remained deadlocked at 0-0 until Ashton Cecil scored at the 25:08 mark of the first half. First-half goals followed by Bubby Towns (17:26), Isaac Branch (8:20), and Nathaniel Flower (:28) Senior opened up a 4-0 halftime lead.

Flower and Cecil would each score within the first six minutes of the second half to build the Polar Bears’ lead to 6-0 before Seth Earnest got Keyser on the board with 33:25 remaining in the contest. Senior would grab two more goals from Towns and one more from Cecil in earning the 9-1 victory.

With the loss, the Keyser boys conclude their season. Fairmont Senior advances to a matchup with East Fairmont today for a shot at the sectional title.

Season wrap-up articles will be forthcoming for all four Mineral County soccer teams.







