WESTERNPORT -- A $14 million loan is the next step as Westernport looks toward phases five through seven of its ongoing water projects.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

WESTERNPORT -- A $14 million loan is the next step as Westernport looks toward phases five through seven of its ongoing water projects.

The council recently received word from the Maryland Department of the Environment that its 30-year loan would include $1.5 million in loan forgiveness along with a low interest rate.

“It’s basically nothing,” said finance commissioner Allen Shapiro. “They are giving us the money and we just have to pay it back over 30 years.

“It basically completes it and if we don’t take it, we’re never going to get it again,” he added of the project for water lines and tanks, which would serve the town for years to come.

“The day we accept this offer, we start working on more grant funds,” said Shapiro of plans to apply to the US Department of Agriculture.

“If we say no, we are losing out on $1.5 million,” said mayor Laura Legge as the council voted to proceed on the project, which will have to begin in December 2021.

In other water news, it was reported that the water line to the Town of Luke was progressing ahead of schedule.