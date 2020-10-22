LANCASTER, Pa. – The Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence is pleased to announce that UPMC Western Maryland has won the 2020 Excellence award and will receive recognition at its 15th annual awards banquet and conference to be held virtually Nov. 12.

LANCASTER, Pa. – The Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence is pleased to announce that UPMC Western Maryland has won the 2020 Excellence award and will receive recognition at its 15th annual awards banquet and conference to be held virtually Nov. 12.

One year after earning the MAAPE Mastery Award, UPMC Western Maryland achieved the highest possible regional level – Excellence winner – for their well deployed, systematic approaches toward performance excellence. UPMC Western Maryland is the only healthcare organization to be honored for the 2020 Excellence award.

MAAPE serves Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, and is one of 31 state and regional Baldrige-based award programs across the country. Applicants are evaluated in seven areas defined by the Baldrige Criteria, including leadership, strategy, customers, measurement, analysis and knowledge management, workforce and operations and results. All applicants receive written feedback reports summarizing organizational strengths and opportunities for improvement.

UPMC Western Maryland began this journey in 2017, which culminated with both in-person and virtual visits by the MAAPE team in July.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized by the Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence with this Excellence Award. Being awarded at this level allows us the opportunity to apply for the national level,” said Barry Ronan, UPMC Western Maryland president.

“When UPMC Western Maryland is recognized for performance excellence, it is yet another confirmation of our commitment to serve our area with the highest quality.

For more information about the MAAPE awards banquet and conference, please visit midatlanticape.org.





