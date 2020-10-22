KEYSER - Although mayor Damon Tillman had called an informal town hall meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 27, the meeting has already been cancelled because two members of the Keyser City Council will not be in attendance.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Although mayor Damon Tillman had called an informal town hall meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 27, the meeting has already been cancelled because two members of the Keyser City Council will not be in attendance.

The idea of holding a town hall came up during the Keyser City Council’s Oct. 14 meeting when the few citizens present engaged the mayor and council in a discussion primarily about the city’s police department and what it costs the city to operate.

Tillman told the citizens that at one time, shortly after he took office in 2018 and appointed Tom Golden as the chief of police, he and Golden had discussed the possibility of the county taking over the city police department with Mineral County Commissioner Jerry Whisner.

Whisner told the News Tribune however that the idea was dropped when Golden retired and “we weren’t sure whether legally we could do it or not.”

Tillman said Oct. 14 that Golden had chosen to retire and leave the appointed position “because of politics.”

Council member Jennifer Junkins suggested the idea of a town hall meeting during the discussion, and Tillman agreed.

Since Tillman called the meeting Wednesday evening, however, both Junkins and fellow council member Jim Hannas said they would not be attending.

The next regularly scheduled council meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 28.