Both look like football scores, 13-0 and 7-0, but neither are. Instead, that 13-0 tally represents the Frankfort boys' soccer team's rout of Petersburg in first-round sectional play in Short Gap Monday night. The 7-0 score, by contrast, represents the Frankfort girls' soccer team's loss on the road against East Fairmont, also on Monday night, and also in first-round sectional play.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

With the win, the Frankfort boys advanced to a second-round matchup with East Fairmont at Fairmont’s East-West Stadium on Wednesday. With the loss, the Frankfort girls have concluded their season.

On Monday night in Short Gap, Frankfort’s Cameron Lynch scored just 20 seconds into the contest to lift Frankfort to a 1-0 lead, a foreshadowing of the offensive explosion that was to come. The Falcons punched in four more goals in the opening half to take a 5-0 halftime lead.

Frankfort’s second goal came from Aiden Adams who would earn a hat trick, scoring at the 21:43 mark. Ben Nestor scored goal number three for the Falcons at 18:48; Braxton Pyles then hit the back of the net at 13:29 and 12:27 to lift Frankfort to that 5-0 halftime advantage.

Like the first half, Frankfort’s first goal of the second half would come just 20 seconds after the opening whistle, and was scored once again by Aiden Adams. Adams then scored his third and final goal with 28:40 remaining in the contest to lift the Falcons to a 7-0 lead.

Frankfort goalie Stephen Shambaugh, on a penalty kick, scored the next Falcon goal for the 8-0 lead with 24:41 remaining. Cameron Lynch added his second goal at 17:20 (9-0); Cole Arnold scored to make it 10-0 with 16:35 remaining; Carson Jewell found the back of the net at the 11:52 mark (11-0); Cohen Arbogast made it 12-0 with a goal at the 6:50 mark; Levi Sgaggero scored the final goal to make it 13-0 with just 12 seconds remaining in the match.

The victory lifted the Frankfort boys’ record to 8-2 in advance of the second-round matchup Wednesday at East Fairmont.

On Monday night in Fairmont, the East Fairmont Lady Bees scored four goals in the first half and tacked on an additional three goals after intermission in earning the 7-0 victory.

East Fairmont’s Keirstyn Maxey had a huge night for the Marion County hosts, scoring five of her team’s seven goals, including four goals in the first half alone. In addition to Maxey’s outstanding performance, Maddie Lott and Lilly Miller also added goals for East in the win.

With the loss, Frankfort’s season concludes. With the victory. East Fairmont earned the right to host Marion County-rival North Marion in second-round sectional action on Wednesday.



