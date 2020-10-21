The Trump Administration recently announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $7.8 million in Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants in Jackson and Wyoming counties.

“The impact these investments will have for rural West Virginia is paramount,” said Kris Warner, West Virginia State Director, USDA Rural Development. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly here in the Mountain State to be a strong partner to rural West Virginia families, which helps build stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural West Virginia thrives, all of America thrives.”

Projects receiving a Rural Development investment include:

• Southern Jackson County Public Service District – Awarded a $2 million Water and Waste Disposal Loan to extend water service to White Pine, Windell Ridge, Jim Ridge and Station Camp in Jackson County.

• City of Ripley – Awarded a $3.8 million Water and Waste Disposal Loan and a $1 million Water and Waste Disposal Grant to assist in their Phase II sewer project, which will create a new wastewater treatment plant and allow old facilities to be decommissioned.

• Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District – Awarded a $936,000 Emergency Community Water Assistance Grant to install a new water source in Wyoming County.

These USDA investments are part of 17 different Water and Waste Disposal loans and grants across the state, with a combined statewide total of more than $33.7 million in loans and $26.5 million in grants.

Rural Development’s Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas. For more information about the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, visit go.usa.gov/xGfY4.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit rd.usda.gov.