At the Oct. 14 meeting of the Jackson County Commission, a few items of business were addressed.

Commissioners Dick Waybright, Mike Randolph, and Mitch Morrison set the time for trick or treat for the unincorporated areas of the county. The time of 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, applies to all areas outside the cities of Ripley and Ravenswood. The city of Ripley trick or treat time on Oct. 31 will be 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., while Ravenswood will observe the 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. time period.

Emergency Medical Services Director Troy Bain submitted his written report for the month of September. There were 368 calls for the month.

Luke Peters from the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council spoke to the Commission regarding the Sandyville broadband project. Two drawdowns from the grant, totaling $8,999.56 were requested, with $7,959.56 for Route21 Internet for tower equipment and $1,040 to Thompson & Litton engineering firm.

Peters also informed the commissioners that the environmental reports and release for funds have been submitted for the Southern Jackson water project. It is hoped that the project will go out for the bid process soon.

The next meeting of the commission will be at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 21 at the Jackson County Courthouse.