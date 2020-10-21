Property Transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:
• Rebecca P. McCoy and Mark D. McCoy to Kaylee Nichole Smith and Steven Douglas Smith, 3 tracts, Waters of Sandy Creek, Ravenswood District, $109,000
• Richard Rhodes to Christina L. Mercado, Rebecca A. Richard, and Sharon S. Waugh, tract, Waters of Cow Run and Johns Run, Union, no consideration
• Helen Thomas to John Laughery, 0.300 acres, Waters of Drift Run and Plat, Ravenswood District, $1,500
• Arthur Winter to Rebecca Winter and Joseph W. Mullins Jr., Partition and Plat, no consideration
• Rebecca Winter Mullins to Arthur A. Winter, Partition, no consideration
• Lois Jennifer Palmer and Paul Palmer to Kerri B. Thompson and Kenneth A. Thompson, 5.00 acres and Plat, Grant, no consideration
• Sandra K. Vidrine to Dinah Sleboda, 40,424 square feet or 0.928 acres, on Millwood-Baden Road, Union, $17,000
• Ramona Gail Miller and Frank Dewayne Harless to Stephanie D. Kay and Jordan L. Kay, tract, Waters of Sand Creek, Ravenswood District, $61,000
• Scott D. Whitman to Scott D. Whitman and Mark Whitman, 15.117 acres, Union, no consideration
• J. Eilene Weekley and Dennis D. Weekley to Jamie Hubbard and Adrian D. Witte, Lot 17, Section 7, Highlawn Heights Addition, Jackson County, $102,000
Marriages
The following marriage applications were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:
• Jared Devin Anthony, 28, Ripley to Jessica Marie Wallace, 20, Ripley
• Ethan Scott Bradley, 27, Evans to Andrea Morgan Patton, 27, Evans
• Adam Bryant Casto, 24, Kenna to Katie Lynn Meeks, 23, Vienna
• Joshua Tate Hersman, 29, Ripley to Cynthia Dawn Carte, 24, Ripley
• Torren Christopher Johnson, 25, Ravenswood to Shealyn Devin Jade Moss, 24, Ravenswood
• Milford Franklin Jordan Jr., 52, Mount Alto to Lee Ann Irvin, 49, Millwood
• James Wesley Robertson, 52, Bancroft to Lori Michelle Riley, 42, Bancroft
Civil Suits
The following civil suits were filed recently in Jackson County Circuit Court:
• Katelyn Sleboda vs. Allen Malcomb
• Robert L. Bumgradner vs. Robert L. Bumgradner Jr.
• Benita June Comer vs. Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.
• Ally Bank vs. Dustin Spencer
• David Karr vs. Earl Poorman
• Regional Collection Services, Inc. vs. Gregory Tanner