Property Transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Rebecca P. McCoy and Mark D. McCoy to Kaylee Nichole Smith and Steven Douglas Smith, 3 tracts, Waters of Sandy Creek, Ravenswood District, $109,000

• Richard Rhodes to Christina L. Mercado, Rebecca A. Richard, and Sharon S. Waugh, tract, Waters of Cow Run and Johns Run, Union, no consideration

• Helen Thomas to John Laughery, 0.300 acres, Waters of Drift Run and Plat, Ravenswood District, $1,500

• Arthur Winter to Rebecca Winter and Joseph W. Mullins Jr., Partition and Plat, no consideration

• Rebecca Winter Mullins to Arthur A. Winter, Partition, no consideration

• Lois Jennifer Palmer and Paul Palmer to Kerri B. Thompson and Kenneth A. Thompson, 5.00 acres and Plat, Grant, no consideration

• Sandra K. Vidrine to Dinah Sleboda, 40,424 square feet or 0.928 acres, on Millwood-Baden Road, Union, $17,000

• Ramona Gail Miller and Frank Dewayne Harless to Stephanie D. Kay and Jordan L. Kay, tract, Waters of Sand Creek, Ravenswood District, $61,000

• Scott D. Whitman to Scott D. Whitman and Mark Whitman, 15.117 acres, Union, no consideration

• J. Eilene Weekley and Dennis D. Weekley to Jamie Hubbard and Adrian D. Witte, Lot 17, Section 7, Highlawn Heights Addition, Jackson County, $102,000

Marriages

The following marriage applications were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Jared Devin Anthony, 28, Ripley to Jessica Marie Wallace, 20, Ripley

• Ethan Scott Bradley, 27, Evans to Andrea Morgan Patton, 27, Evans

• Adam Bryant Casto, 24, Kenna to Katie Lynn Meeks, 23, Vienna

• Joshua Tate Hersman, 29, Ripley to Cynthia Dawn Carte, 24, Ripley

• Torren Christopher Johnson, 25, Ravenswood to Shealyn Devin Jade Moss, 24, Ravenswood

• Milford Franklin Jordan Jr., 52, Mount Alto to Lee Ann Irvin, 49, Millwood

• James Wesley Robertson, 52, Bancroft to Lori Michelle Riley, 42, Bancroft

Civil Suits

The following civil suits were filed recently in Jackson County Circuit Court:

• Katelyn Sleboda vs. Allen Malcomb

• Robert L. Bumgradner vs. Robert L. Bumgradner Jr.

• Benita June Comer vs. Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

• Ally Bank vs. Dustin Spencer

• David Karr vs. Earl Poorman

• Regional Collection Services, Inc. vs. Gregory Tanner