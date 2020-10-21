CARPENDALE – As colder weather approaches, Carpendale is preparing for winter with a purchase contract for a new bobcat.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

CARPENDALE – As colder weather approaches, Carpendale is preparing for winter with a purchase contract for a new bobcat.

The new unit will replace the 26-year-old bobcat that has served the town for snow removal and various other jobs for years.

Mayor Diane Baker noted that the new bobcat has enhanced safety features that the older model didn’t and that this was recommended.

Carpendale will be holding trick-or-treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Again, this year the town will be handing out candy and is seeking donations of candy for the treats.

In other business, the town is sending copies of its fireworks and ATV ordinances to the Mineral County 911 Center so that they are aware of town ordinances when someone calls 911 to report violations.

Under the provisions of the fireworks ordinance, fireworks producing sound or blast are only permitted on July 3 and July 5 until 10 p.m., July 4 and Dec. 31 until 12 midnight and on Jan. 1 till 12:30 a.m.

Those wishing to utilize fireworks for other special occasions must request a one-day permit at least one week in advance from the town and receive written approval prior to igniting any fireworks.

Those with all-terrain and utility vehicles must register with the town and get a sticker each year. The ordinance also specifies requirements for operators.

No one under the age of 18 can operate an ATV with a passenger unless they have a minimum of a level two intermediate driver’s license or its equivalent or are 18 years or older.

Riders under 18 must wear a size appropriate protective helmet and parents or guardians of a child who is operating or is a passenger on an all-terrain vehicle without a helmet are guilty of a misdemeanor and if convicted are subject to penalties.

Riders under 18 must also complete a vehicle rider safety awareness course offered by the state of West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Due to election day Nov. 3, the Carpendale mayor and council will not meet for November. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the town hall.









