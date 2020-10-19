SHORT GAP - Including Luke Robinette's fourth quarter pick-six, Frankfort scored touchdowns the first six times it possessed the ball. Couple that with the fact that Frankfort already led 21-0 when Petersburg finally mustered a score, and you have a recipe for a big, 42-20 victory over Petersburg on Friday night.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

Frankfort’s potent offense tallied two touchdowns by Jansen Moreland and one each from Cole Hiett, Andrew Westfall and Brock Robinette. Luke Robinette added a defensive touchdown for the Falcons as part of his three-interception defensive performance.

“Luke Robinette did a good job. For a sophomore, he’s done a good job all year. He had three picks tonight, that was big for our defense and big for him. He’s very smart and reacts well to the ball. I’m hoping now that he had that big game with three interceptions and a touchdown it will give him the confidence to finish the season stronger and realize his potential,” Frankfort coach Kevin Whiteman said of the sophomore’s huge game.

“It was nice to bounce back after last week’s disappointment, and I’m glad we came out and got the Homecoming victory. We’ll celebrate a little bit, but we’ve got three big ones coming up now. We’ve got to focus on next week, but it’s going to be a long stretch here,” Frankfort coach Kevin Whiteman stated after the game.

Frankfort hit the scoreboard first. After forcing Petersburg to a three and out on their first possession, the Falcons’ Peyton Clark blocked the Vikings’ punt, giving Frankfort a start inside Petersburg territory at the 49-yard line. Six plays later, Jansen Moreland broke through the line for an 8-yard touchdown run with 8:08 remaining in the opening frame to, with a Corey Brieloff kick, give Frankfort an early 7-0 lead.

Petersburg was pinned to their own 16-yard line on the ensuing possession. Going for on fourth and one deep into their own territory, the quarterback/running back exchange went awry, resulting in a fumble, recovered by Moreland, that set Frankfort up perfectly at the Petersburg 22-yard line. Three plays later, Cole Hiett’s 14-yard touchdown run and Brieloff kick lifted the Falcons’ lead to 14-0 with 5:54 on the clock in the first quarter.

Petersburg began their next offensive possession at their own 48-yard line. On third down and three, a Vikings’ pass was intercepted by Luke Robinette, his first of three interceptions on the day, giving Frankfort possession at their own 36-yard line. Eight plays and 64-yards later, Andrew Westfall’s 28-yard dash to the endzone and Brieloff kick elevated Frankfort’s lead to 21-0 with 1:00 to go in the first quarter.

“It always helps when you start fast and I wish we could start like that every week. After the loss at Washington we needed to come out and have some positives right off the bat,” Whitman stated. I thought we had better focus and I thought we played a physical game from the start and we just need to continue that each week. We got confidence and momentum early on and that does wonders with the mental approach.”

Trailing 21-0, the Vikings would finally respond with a touchdown of their own. Starting at their own 30-yard line, Petersburg scored in 12 plays as Gavin Nuzum took it in from the four-yard line. The extra point was blocked by Frankfort’s Peyton Clark, and the Falcons’ lead was reduced to 21-6.

Starting at their own 24-yard line, Frankfort responded with a 13 play, 76-yard drive, capped off by a three-yard touchdown burst up the middle by Jansen Moreland. Brieloff’s kick extended the Frankfort lead to 28-6 with 1:33 remaining in the opening half.

The Vikings took the ball from their own 32-yard line into Frankfort territory. With three seconds remaining on the first half clock, however, Luke Robinette’s second interception on the night for Frankfort stopped Petersburg’s drive at the Falcons’ 10-yard line. The first half ended with Frankfort on top 28-6.

Starting from their own 30-yard line after the second half kickoff, the Falcons drove 70-yards with Brock Robinette, after three straight attempts, busting through the line for the Frankfort one-yard touchdown with 8:19 remaining in the third stanza. Brieloff delivered the extra point to extend Frankfort’s lead over Petersburg to 35-6.

Just when it looked like things could get no worse for visiting Petersburg, Luke Robinette not only intercepted the ball for the third time of the game, but took it 78-yards to the house for another Frankfort score. Brieloff, going six for six on the night, took the Frankfort lead to five touchdowns, 42-6.

Petersburg, however, would muster two more scores on the night. First, a one-yard touchdown run by Peyton Day with 1:47 to go in the third quarter. The two-point conversion attempt was no good, cutting the Frankfort lead to 42-12. Next, with 3:49 to go in the contest, Jacob Perez took it 40 yards up the middle and through traffic for the final score of the night. William VanMeter’s successful two-point conversion brought the final score to 42-20 in favor of the home standing Falcons.

Frankfort outgained Petersburg in total offense 386 to 290 yards. The Falcons had 325 yards on the ground and 61 yards through the air. Petersburg rushed for 226 yards and passed for 64 more. If you include Luke Robinette’s second half pick six, the Falcons scored touchdowns the first six times it possessed the ball, the most significant stat of the day.

Jansen Moreland rushed 14 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns to lead Frankfort. Logan Kinser was next with 65 yards on eight carries while Andrew Westfall was next with four carries for 61 yards and one touchdown. In addition, Peyton Clark rushed for 47 yards on six carries, Cole Hiett 34 yards and one touchdown on five carries, Parker Vanmeter 14 yards on two carries, and Brock Robinette three carries for four yards and a touchdown.

Frankfort’s Colton McTaggart completed five of eight passes for 61 yards. Five separate receivers, Jake Clark, Brock Robinette, Luke Robinette, Andrew Westfall and Cole Hiett each caught a pass for the Falcons.

Luke Robinette led the Frankfort defense with three interceptions (one for a touchdown) and four tackles. Jansen Moreland added six total tackles and a fumble recovery. Chase Snyder and Kyle Owens led in total tackles with eight each, followed by Parker Vanmeter with seven, and Peyton Clark, Brock Robinette and David Stump with five each.

“I’ve been impressed with Chase Snyder and Kyle Owens the entire season. They have been huge on defense every week. Both of them have had some big plays each week and have played physical football,” Whiteman explained.

With the victory, Frankfort improves their record to 6-1 on the season. The Falcons are currently number five in the WVMetroNews Power Rankings in class AA and are expected to be rated number two in the WVSSAC class AA playoff ratings released later today.

The Falcons will now host North Marion in Short Gap Friday at 7 p.m. as a replacement for what was originally scheduled to be a trip to Elkins. The Huskies are expected to be rated sixth in the WVSSAC class AA playoff ratings when the roll into Short Gap.

Frankfort will close the regular season with North Marion, Oak Glen and Keyser, all in a row and all at home.

“We are definitely in for a long three week stretch with very tough games. We have to have total focus because we cannot be making some of the mistakes we are still making in these types of games. We are happy that we are playing all three of them at home,” Whiteman stated. “I think it’s nice when you don’t have to get on that bus and take those bus rides, and I think the kids feel comfortable playing here on our grass at home.”

According to Whiteman, “Plus, we get our wonderful band behind us which always gives us extra pep and motivation.



