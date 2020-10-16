KEYSER - As of 10 a.m. Friday, Mineral County was downgraded to "yellow" status on the West Virginia DHHR's COVID-19 County Alert System.

KEYSER - As of 10 a.m. Friday, Mineral County was downgraded to "yellow" status on the West Virginia DHHR's COVID-19 County Alert System.

Each county in West Virginia is color-coded based on the status of its positive COVID-19 cases, and Mineral County's current positives have increased from 2 to 18 within a week's time. As of Thursday, the number was down to 16.

A yellow status means stricter regulations in regard to student activities, assemblies, etc., and requires that students in grades six and above wear face coverings at all times, and students in grades 3-5 wear face masks on buses and in gatherings where social distancing is not possible.

The West Virginia Board of Education's County Alert System, which is updated weekly on Saturdays, is the determining factor in how schools proceed based on the county's color code.