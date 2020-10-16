Main Street Ripley is hosting their annual Fall Pole Decorating Contest. Any individual, club, or business interested in decorating a pole is encouraged to call 304-372-1637 or e-mail poles@mainstreetripley.org.

All decorations must:

• be Fall-Themed (not Halloween themed).

• be family-friendly in content.

• be waterproof and secured using zip ties. No scotch tape!

• include an element that identifies the group participating.

• be completed by Oct. 18 to be included in the judging.

• be removed between the dates of Oct. 28 and Nov. 7.

• not impede access to parking meters, sidewalks, parking spaces, or access to businesses.

• Main Street Ripley and the City of Ripley are not responsible for losses to your display.

• All displays will be “checked” periodically to ensure the security and condition of the display.

Main Street Ripley reserves the right to remove any decoration that is in violation of any of the above terms or any decorations that are deemed excessively inappropriate or detrimental to public health and safety.