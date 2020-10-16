MINERAL COUNTY - Frankfort and Keyser entered last Friday's contests against Washington and Point Pleasant respectively with a combined record of 9-1, Frankfort at 5-0 and Keyser at 4-1. As such, in the WVSSAC's West Virginia class AA playoff ratings, Frankfort sat comfortably in the number two position, and Keyser likewise at number five.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

MINERAL COUNTY - Frankfort and Keyser entered last Friday’s contests against Washington and Point Pleasant respectively with a combined record of 9-1, Frankfort at 5-0 and Keyser at 4-1. As such, in the WVSSAC’s West Virginia class AA playoff ratings, Frankfort sat comfortably in the number two position, and Keyser likewise at number five.

Likewise, in the opinion poll that is the WVMetroNews Power Rankings, Frankfort was ranked third and Keyser sixth. With respect to both the WVSSAC ratings and the WVMetroNews rankings, Frankfort and Keyser represented Mineral County quite well.

Enter Friday night, which, despite valiant efforts from both squads on the road, both the Falcons and Golden Tornado suffered tough losses. In Frankfort’s case, the Falcons amassed a 19-6 lead but let it slip away and trailed 20-19 when a field goal attempt to win the game was blocked as time expired. For Keyser, the Golden Tornado trailed at the half and despite outscoring Point Pleasant 14-10 in the second half, couldn’t overcome a 14-point deficit at intermission, falling to the Big Blacks 38-28.

The losses dropped Frankfort to 5-1 and Keyser to 5-2, with each loss representing bad news for the Falcon and Tornado faithful. The good news, however, is that in both the WVSSAC West Virginia class AA playoff ratings and WVMetroNews Power Rankings, the former being the only one that really matters, both Frankfort and Keyser are still doing well.

Frankfort only dropped one spot in the WVSSAC playoff ratings to third place, and two spots in the WVMetroNews Power Rankings to fifth place. Keyser slipped to the eighth spot in the WVSSAC playoff ratings, enough to give the Golden Tornado a home playoff game if the season were to end today. In the WVMetroNews Power Rankings, Keyser slipped two spots to the eighth position there as well.

There is still plenty of football left to play and both teams have some formidable competition awaiting. Frankfort still has Petersburg, Elkins, Oak Glen and Keyser remaining, with the final two games in particular being a tough stretch. Keyser still has Jefferson, Petersburg, John Marshall and Frankfort remaining. The last two in particular representing stiff competition.

In any event, with more than half of the regular season now completed, every game from here on out, and this includes the games of teams already defeated, will factor heavily in Frankfort and Keyser’s post-season ambitions and seeding.