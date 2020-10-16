The 2020 Jackson County Community Foundation Virtual Charity Challenge has selected 18 non-profit organizations to participate. Online donations through jccfinc.org can be made through Oct. 31.

Each week two groups will be highlighted. During that “Donation Week,” checks and cash may be received at the Foundation located at City National Bank in Ripley in support of those two non-profits. Online donations can continue until the end of Virtual Charity Challenge.

We Care School Safety and Ripley High School Athletic Boosters “Donation Week” is Oct. 18-24.

It is the mission of We Care to ensure safety and promote the well-being of students and faculty in all Jackson County Schools through prevention, intervention, and emergency response planning by building partnerships between schools and the community. School safety is addressed through a comprehensive approach. Systems and programs are in place that creates caring school communities where all students and staff feel safe and supported including Door barriers for classrooms to prevent the entry of a perpetrator. Approved mentors who support vulnerable students because studies show just one caring adult can help break the cycle of adversity in a young person’s life, Support for YoungLife Camping that involves high adventure, character building fun activities, great food, and excellent speakers who understand and respect high school and middle school kids and training on safety and social issues that our youth struggles within today’s world. Safe schools are fundamental to students’ school successes and achievements. Consequently, providing a safe school environment remains an ever-present priority and need.

The goal of the Ripley High School Athletic Boosters is to be focused on training, provide a safe environment for the kids, have a fun and successful season, and promote physical, mental, moral, and emotional well-being to each of the athletes.

They expect their coaches, athletes, and all volunteers to represent Ripley Viking Athletics and their values both on and off the track.

It is their desire that they practice the highest standards of Viking Pride (Perseverance, Respect, Initiative, Dedication, Empathy) no matter where they are, leaving the best name for the school and county.

For information, call 304-372-4500, visit jccfinc.org or Community Foundation of Jackson County on Facebook.