KEYSER - The Calvary Christian Academy Eagles entered Tuesday's boys' soccer match at Keyser with a record of 11-2, a sure sign that they would be a tough out for the host Golden Tornado. It turns out Calvary was as good as their record indicated, with the Eagles dominating Keyser from start to finish in claiming a 5-0 victory over the Golden Tornado.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

While it was a total team effort, statistically, it was Calvary junior Isaac Scritchfield and sophomore Luke Reed that did the bulk of the damage. Scritchfield completed a hat trick with two goals in the first half and one in the second. Reed scored two goals of his own, both in the first half, and assisted on Scritchfield’s second goal.

Calvary outshot Keyser with 19 shots on goal compared to five for the host Tornado.

Luke Reed kicked off the scoring at the 32:17 mark of the first half, assisted by Connor O’Brien, to put the visitors up 1-0. Isaac Scritchfield then scored the first and second of his three goals in quick succession to put Calvary up 3-0. The first came at the 27:10 mark, assisted by Levi Carrington, the second at 21:29, assisted by Luke Reed. Reed’s second goal with 15:49 remaining, assisted by Connor O’Brien, gave the Eagles a 4-0 lead at the break.

After intermission, the Keyser defensive effort limited Calvary to just one second half goal, Scritchfield’s third, assisted by Jordan Franklin with 26:22 remaining in the contest. This brought the final tally to 5-0 in favor of Calvary.

Despite the shutout, Keyser had a few nice offensive chances. Seth Earnest had a few good looks, but Keyser’s closest shot at scoring came near the 15:00 mark of the second half when the Black and Gold’s Alec Stainislawczyk had a breakaway chance at the goal. Stanislawczyk’s chance, however, was thwarted by a beautiful sliding tackle by Calvary’s Eli Leith.

With the win, Calvary advances to 12-2 on the season in advance of a big matchup today at Cumberland Valley Christian.

With the loss, Keyser drops to 3-7 on the season. The Golden Tornado has dropped five straight, with three of the five being by only one goal. The Black and Gold will host East Fairmont tonight, with the girls’ game beginning at 5 p.m., and boys’ contest kicking off at 7 p.m.