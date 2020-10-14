WESTERNPORT -- The holidays will be different this year in Westernport as the council cancels the annual Christmas parade and tree lighting and sets guidelines for Halloween.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

Westernport mayor Laura Legge announced that the Christmas festivities will be cancelled over concerns for COVID-19 and the large groups that gather along the route for the parade and at the tree lighting ceremony.

“Trick-or-treat can be more spread out,” she said, urging residents to follow recommendations for safe trick-or-treating to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

Those wishing to participate, whether handing out treats or receiving them, must wear a must. Those handing out treats should have individually wrapped store bought treats with no homemade treats this year.

Anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 should not participate in any way either in handing out treats or trick or treating.

Legge also urged caution for those 65 and older to consider not participating due to their increased risk of contracting the virus.

“It’s better to stay safe,” she said.

In other business, the town declared the property at 101 Howard Street as surplus property and will advertise for bids.

“There’s been interest in the property,” said Legge, noting that the town has had the property since 1974.

The town is once again sending letters with those with water bills in excess of $300. Water service cannot be cut off at this time for non-payment, but the town is concerned that customers may allow their bills to get tot the point where it will be impossible to pay back.