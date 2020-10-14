TUCKER COUNTY - On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Keyser boys' and girls' cross-country squads made the trip up on the mountain to Tucker County to compete in the Tucker County Invitational.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

The event altogether featured runners from Keyser, host Tucker County, East Fairmont, Lewis County and Pendleton County.

While not necessarily from a team tally, the Keyser boys and girls had some individual successes on the day.

On the boys’ side, Keyser’s Trenton Denne finished an outstanding third place overall in a field of 32 runners with a time of 18:17.7. Teammate Griffin Paugh finished in fifth place overall in a time of 18:25.3. Dirk Shoemaker finished 16th in 20:42.6; Logan Hetrick finished 18th in 21:02.6.

East Fairmont won the boys’ team competition with 26 points and were followed in second by Lewis County (33) and Tucker Couny (83).

On the girls’ side, Keyser’s Scarlet Cameron finished in fifth place overall in a field of 27 runners. Teammate Claire Delsignore finished just outside od the top 10 in 12th place in a time of 25:19.0. Isabella Grubbs finished in 21st place in 28:25.8; Christine Pryor was 25th in 19:25.2; Marilee Kitzmiller was 26th in 29:26.6.

East Fairmont won the girls’ team competition with 17 points and were followed by Tucker County in second (49) and Keyser in third (68).