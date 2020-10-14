SHORT GAP - Frankfort Middle School has been shut down for cleaning Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

SHORT GAP - Frankfort Middle School has been shut down for cleaning Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mineral County Health Department and Mineral County Schools personnel are working to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the employee, including students, staff, family members and friends. Those who need to be quarantined will be contacted by the health department.

“Please understand that contact tracing and testing take time, and there are levels of contact - low, medium and high,” said health department administrator A.Jay Root.

“Exercising an abundance of caution, and to ensure comprehensive contract tracing and identification of impacted staff and students, Frankfort Middle School will be closed Thursday, Oct. 15, and this will be a distance learning day for students,” Root said.

Frankfort Middle is the second Mineral County school to be closed for a day due to someone testing positive; Burlington Primary was closed for deep cleaning Sept. 14, just six days after schools reopened for the year.

The news of the positive at FMS comes amidst another rise in positives throughout Mineral County. As of Tuesday, the health department reported 15 current positive cases. Just a week ago the number of current cases had been two.

Total cases in Mineral County since March is now at 191.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance. This includes wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning protocols regularly.

Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital or your local healthcare clinic. For more information about COVID-19 visit the DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

For details about WVDE and DHHR guidance documents, visit https://wvde.us/COVID19.



